The 5 Most and 5 Least Tradable Contracts as the Trade Deadline Approaches

Remaining Contract: Two years, $16 million (only $1.5 million guaranteed for 2020-21)

2018-19 Notable Numbers: 18.7 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 20.7 player efficiency rating (PER)

Every second unit in the league could use a flame-thrower like Lou Williams, who was last season's Sixth Man of the Year (and 2014-15's) and is more productive per-36-minutes now than ever.

He can dismantle defenders off the dribble, pile up points from all three levels and operate as both a featured scorer and a primary passer. When he plays, the Los Angeles Clippers average an enormous 113.3 points per 100 possessions, which would tie for the Association's third-highest offense efficiency. When he sits, that number plummets to 104.7—basically the Atlanta Hawks.

"He's the most patient scorer I ever played with, played against," Patrick Beverley said, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. "Those are usually the best players, players that can't be rattled. He'll miss a few. Next thing you know he'll have 12, 13, 14 in the fourth and end up with 23, 24 points on a good night. Hit game-winners, hit floaters. Really can't stop his shot."

Williams' shooting efficiency comes and goes, and on defense, he's as resistant as a traffic cone. But the dude can cook, and if L.A. opted to sell, contenders would be tripping over themselves to land him and his team-friendly contract.

Most Tradable Honorable Mention

PJ Tucker, Houston Rockets

Remaining Contract: Two years, $16.3 million (only $2.6 million guaranteed for 2020-21)

Every good team needs this type of player—tough as cheap steak, a defensive counter to almost any offensive weapon and a good enough shooter to punish clubs who leave him open. Save for locker room leadership, he wouldn't offer much to a rebuilder, but every squad entertaining win-now dreams would try to get him if Houston put him up for grabs.

Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers

Remaining Contract: One year, $6 million

The rub with Harrell is he's only going to give you one more year of clearance-priced contributions. But what a year that's going to be. L.A.'s super-sub has the 16th-highest PER in basketball—not just among reserves, 16th-best out of everyone.

Justise Winslow, Miami Heat

Remaining Contract: Three years, $39 million

Thank you, Erik Spoelstra, for repurposing Winslow from a stagnating wing prospect into maybe the NBA's most interesting point guard this side of Ben Simmons. Since Miami's normal starting point guard Goran Dragic last suited up on Dec. 10, Winslow has pumped his per-game marks to 13.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting (39.5 from deep), 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.