Report: Chandler Parsons to Stay Inactive Despite Recovering from Knee Injury

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons will reportedly not play for the "foreseeable future" despite being medically cleared from a knee injury.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, noting the team's medical staff cleared him but management has elected to keep him off the court as a "healthy-inactive."

Parsons hasn't played since an Oct. 19 victory over the Atlanta Hawks because of a knee injury.

Parsons has unfortunately had to deal with knee injuries since signing a four-year, $94.8 million max deal with Memphis in July 2016. He appeared in just 34 and 36 games in his first two seasons with the team, respectively.

The Memphis News' Mark Giannotto reported in late October an MRI revealed Parsons' knee showed no structural damage but did reveal fluid buildup.

In an essay on the Players' Tribune in September, Parsons opened up about his injury history, calling it "bad luck." He noted how he has changed as a player as a result of his injuries and that he was eager to prove himself to Grizzlies fans.

The 30-year-old is averaging 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in a mere three games this season.

Prior to his injury-riddled tenure in Memphis, the 6'10", 230-pound forward had become a productive presence in the frontcourt. He averaged 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

With Parsons sidelined, the Grizzlies will have to rely on veteran JaMychal Green and fourth overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr.