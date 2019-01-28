Juventus' Medhi Benatia Transfers to Al Duhail Sports Club in Qatar

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 11: Medhi Benatia of Juventus during the Italian Serie A match between AC Milan v Juventus at the San Siro on November 11, 2018 in Milan Italy (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juventus confirmed on Monday that defender Medhi Benatia had left the club to sign for Al Duhail Sports Club in Qatar.

In a statement on their official website, the Italian champions said the deal will be worth a guaranteed €8 million, which will be paid in two installments before October 2019, and they may yet receive an extra €2 million in performance-based add-ons for the Moroccan.

"Always ready to respond to the call and do it with high level performances, for this and much more we sincerely thank Medhi Benatia and wish him all the best in his new chapter," the bulletin continued.

       

