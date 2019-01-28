2019 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Pro Bowl Projections for 1st-Round Prospects

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The biggest football game of the season—Super Bowl LIII—has yet to be played, but that doesn't mean the other 30 teams aren't already looking to who they will draft come April.

After finishing with the worst record, the Arizona Cardinals have the chance to pick up a key defensive player who can help them keep teams out of the end zone. Fellow teams with top five picks, such as the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders, may join Arizona in going after a defensive player.

On the other hand, the New York Giants have another opportunity to replace two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning, who has struggled the past two seasons.

After electing in the 2018 NFL Draft to go after a running back—potential Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley—the Giants once again have a chance at the top quarterback in the 2019 class. But will they finally make the decision to look for Manning's replacement?

With the Pro Bowl now out of the way, here's a look at some early first-round predictions for the 2019 class entering the NFL Draft, as well as some analysis on notable top 10 picks.

2019 NFL Mock Draft 1st-Round Projections

1. Arizona Cardinals (3-13): Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12): Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

3. New York Jets (4-12): Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders (4-12): Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants (5-11): Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11): Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

8. Detroit Lions (6-10): Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

9. Buffalo Bills (6-10): Greg Little OT, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos (6-10): Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10): Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

12. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

13. Miami Dolphins (7-9): Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons (7-9): Devin White, LB, LSU

*15. Washington Redskins (7-9): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers (7-9): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

17. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

19. Tennessee Titans (9-7): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1): Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

21. Seattle Seahawks (10-6): Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens (10-6): Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

23. Houston Texans (11-5): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

24. Raiders from Chicago Bears (12-4): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

25. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7): Brian Burns, DE, Florida

26. Indianapolis Colts (10-6): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

27. Raiders from Dallas Cowboys (10-6): Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

28. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4): Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

29. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4): Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

30. Packers from New Orleans (13-3): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

**31. New England Patriots (11-5): Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

**32. Los Angeles Rams (13-3): Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

*Despite signing with the MLB's Oakland A's, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray declared for the NFL Draft on Jan. 14 after winning the Heisman Trophy and playing in the Orange Bowl.

The Oakland A's still expect to see the dual athlete in Spring Training, and it remains unclear if Murray will enter the MLB or the NFL. If he does decide to continue to play football, Duke's Daniel Jones could see his 1st round pick go to Murray instead.

**The Super Bowl outcome will determine which team picks in the 31st and 32nd slot.

San Francisco 49ers Select Jonah Williams at No. 2

After what seemed like the start of a promising campaign, the San Francisco 49ers had their dream of a winning season crushed when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a torn ACL. The 49ers also saw their star running back—Jerick McKinnon—suffer an ACL injury.

Thankfully for San Francisco, both of these players will be returning for the 2019 season, which would help it improve from its 4-12 record. And, an offensive tackle like Jonah Williams could only help the situation.

Williams would be essential in protecting not only Garoppolo in the pocket but allowing McKinnon the time to make moves down the field. At 6'5" and just over 300 pounds, Williams would be a force to be reckoned with on the offensive line—giving Garoppolo enough time to make big plays.

Where the former Crimson Tide player falters is in his length, making him an optimal offensive lineman in quick pass situations. If Garoppolo can fire shots off quick, he and Williams have the potential to be a tough duo to beat.

New York Giants Select Dwayne Haskins at No. 6

In the 2018 draft, the New York Giants had the opportunity to draft a quarterback and instead took Saquon Barkley with their No. 2 pick. Barkley had a phenomenal season and is in the running for Rookie of the Year against the No. 1 pick—Baker Mayfield.

The Giants should look to draft a quarterback this time. Despite Barkley's 2,028 total yards and 15 total touchdowns, the team still ended the season with just five wins.

While Manning threw for 4,299 yards and 21 touchdowns, he threw 11 interceptions and was sacked 47 times. Even if the Giants aren't looking to replace their veteran quarterback yet, they should look for a backup in case they get off to another rocky start.

Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins could be what New York is looking for. In the 2018 season, including the Big Ten Championship game and the Rose Bowl, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and a whopping 50 touchdowns on only eight interceptions.

Haskins is a big playmaker and looks to throw the long ball frequently, with a long of 78 yards this past year. He would have ample receivers in Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Barkley.

Buffalo Bills Select Greg Little at No. 9

The Buffalo Bills have new hope after drafting Josh Allen with the seventh pick in Round 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft. The rookie quarterback threw for 2,074 yards and 10 touchdowns on 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 631 yards and had eight rushing touchdowns.

Allen has the chance to grow as a quarterback—and that starts at the offensive line.

Buffalo's offensive line struggled in their pass protection and run blocking, not giving Allen enough time to make anything happen in the pass game. With one of the top defenses in the league, the Bills have a real chance at making another postseason run if they can build up their offensive line.

Greg Little out of Ole Miss would be a key player in creating a better offense in Buffalo. Little would give Allen the time he needs to look down the field instead of running under pressure. Little has lots of experience after being a full-time starter his sophomore and junior season, and he was a first-team All-SEC pick this past season.

With more experience on the line, Allen and the Bills may have the potential to cause waves in the AFC—especially in the East.