Golden Tate, Giants Agree to 4-Year, $37.5M Contract After Odell Beckham Trade

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Giants and free-agent wide receiver Golden Tate came to terms Thursday, Tate's agency announced on Twitter.



According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tate agreed to a four-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $23 million fully guaranteed.

The Detroit Lions traded Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles in late October. He finished the 2018 season with 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns across 15 games.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL's 46th-best wideout last season.

Prior to 2018, the 30-year-old Notre Dame product had recorded four straight seasons with at least 90 catches while with the Lions. He set career highs with 99 receptions and 1,331 yards in 2014.

Following the Eagles' loss to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs, Tate said he preferred to remain in Philly or join another championship contender.

"My time is limited. I want to go to a team that has a chance," Tate told reporters. "If I don't stay here of course, I would love to stay here. My years are limited. I don't have time to go somewhere that wants to rebuild. I need to go somewhere where they believe they can win now. That's what I want to do, but who knows. Something I have to think about."

The Seattle Seahawks selected Tate in the second round of the 2010 draft. He won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle in the 2013 season.

Tate's production dipped after he arrived in Philadelphia, as he had to compete for targets with Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz. He has the talent to make a major impact in New York, especially with Odell Beckham Jr. now out of the picture.



Expect him to slide in as an instant security blanket for quarterback Eli Manning alongside Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram.

