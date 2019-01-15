Joel Embiid: Next 3 Weeks 'Are Really Going to Shape' 76ers' Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Washington. The Wizards won 123-106. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

With the Philadelphia 76ers preparing to go through a challenging stretch of their schedule, center Joel Embiid is looking forward to seeing what his team is made of.

"I'm excited," Embiid said Sunday, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "We're going to see how good we are and how good we can become—or how bad we are. ... I think the next three weeks are really going to shape our season. It will be exciting. It will be a good test."

Philadelphia (28-16) sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, 4.5 games back of the top-seeded Toronto Raptors.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Sixers’ Chick-fil-A Hazing Is a Lasting Tradition in Philly

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sixers’ Chick-fil-A Hazing Is a Lasting Tradition in Philly

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: DSJ Drawing Interest from Suns, Magic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: DSJ Drawing Interest from Suns, Magic

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Simmons Creates 3-Point Opportunities at Great Rate

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Simmons Creates 3-Point Opportunities at Great Rate

    Bryan Kalbrosky
    via HoopsHype

    Picking Every Team's Most Untradeable Player

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Picking Every Team's Most Untradeable Player

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report