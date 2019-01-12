Russell Westbrook, Balanced Thunder Offense Beat Spurs 122-112

Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-112 on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Marco Belinelli had 24 points for the 25-19 Spurs. The 26-16 Thunder broke a three-game losing streak.

The teams were coming off a wild Thursday night matchup in which the Spurs beat the Thunder 154-147 in double overtime behind LaMarcus Aldridge's career-high 56 points.

                 

What's Next?

The Spurs return home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

