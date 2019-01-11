MLS SuperDraft 2019: Complete Round-by-Round Results and Twitter Reaction

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Frankie Amaya was the first pick of the 2019 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Friday, with FC Cincinnati securing the midfielder from UCLA.

The franchise will play in MLS for the first time in the upcoming season and were handed the prize pick as a result. The 18-year-old has been tipped for a big future having impressed in the nascent stages of his career.

Elsewhere, the San Jose Earthquakes went for VCU's Siad Haji with the second pick, while Santiago Patino was the third for Orlando City.

Here are the selections in full from the two rounds in Chicago and a look at what is always an exciting day in the MLS calendar.

Round 1

1. FC Cincinnati—Frankie Amaya, Midfielder, UCLA

2. San Jose Earthquakes—Siad Haji, Midfielder, VCU

3. Orlando City—Santiago Patino, Forward, FIU

4. FC Dallas—Callum Montgomery, Defender, Charlotte

5. Colorado Rapids—Andre Shinyashiki, Forward, Denver

6. Toronto FC—Griffin Dorsey, Midfielder, Indiana

7. Minnesota United—Dayne St. Clair, Goalkeeper, Maryland

8. Houston Dynamo—Sam Junqua, Defender, Cal

9. New England Revolution—Tajon Buchanan, Midfielder, Syracuse

10. FC Dallas—John Nelson, Defender, UNC

11. New England Revolution—DeJuan Jones, Midfielder, Michigan State

12. New York City FC—Luis Barraza, Goalkeeper, Marquette

13. FC Cincinnati—Logan Gdula, Defender, Wake Forest

14. D.C. United—Akeem Ward, Defender, Creighton

15. Minnesota United—Chase Gasper, Defender, Maryland

16. New York Red Bulls—Roy Boateng, Defender, UC Davis

17. Real Salt Lake—Sam Brown, Midfielder, Harvard

18. Columbus Crew SC—JJ Williams, Forward, Kentucky

19. LA Galaxy—Emil Cuello, Midfielder, SMU

20. Seattle Sounders—Tucker Bone, Midfielder, Air Force

21. Sporting Kansas City—Kamar Marriott, Defender, Florida Gulf Coast

22. New York Red Bulls—Janos Loebe, Forward, Fordham

23. Portland Timbers—Ryan Sierakowski, Forward, Michigan State

24. Atlanta United—Anderson Asiedu, Midfielder, UCLA

Round 2

25. New York Red Bulls—Sean Nealis, Defender, Hofstra

26. San Jose Earthquakes—Sergio Rivas, Midfielder, Seattle

27. Orlando City—Kamal Miller, Defender, Syracuse

28. Colorado Rapids—Marcello Borges, Defender, Michigan

29. FC Cincinnati—Tommy McCabe, Midfielder, Notre Dame

30. FC Cincinnati—Jimmy Hague, Goalkeeper, Michigan State

31. Minnesota United—Hassani Dotson, Midfielder, Oregon State

32. New York Red Bulls—Rece Buckmaster, Defender, Indiana

33. Houston Dynamo—Andrew Samuels, Defender, Maryland

34. Montreal Impact—Amar Sejdic, Midfielder, Maryland

35. Vancouver Whitecaps—Brendan McDonough, Defender, Georgetown

36. LA Galaxy—Don Tchilao, Midfielder, Oregon State

37. FC Cincinnati—Ben Lundt, Goalkeeper, Akron

38. Orlando City—Tommy Madden, Midfielder, Charlotte

39. Toronto FC—Adam Wilson, Midfielder, Louisville

40. Los Angeles FC—Peter-Lee Vassell, Midfielder, Harbor View FC

41. Real Salt Lake—Kyle Coffee, Forward, Washington

42. Colorado Rapids—Jacob Hauser-Ramsey, Defender, Connecticut

43. New York City FC—Abdi Mohamed, Defender, Akron

44. Seattle Sounders—Joel Rydstrand, Midfielder, Creighton

45. Sporting Kansas City—Camden Riley, Midfielder, Pacific

46. San Jose Earthquakes—Mamadi Camara, Midfielder, Simon Fraser

47. Portland Timbers—Lennart Hein, Defender, Saint Louis

48. Atlanta United—Amir Bashti, Midfielder, Stanford

Amaya the Top Pick for Cincinnati

Having delved into the draft for the first time, the first pick for Cincinnati was always going to be a historic moment for the franchise. In Amaya, they appear to have secured an excellent prospect too.

The MLS Twitter account offered insight into what he may be able to offer Alan Koch's team:

Copa90 noted that the top picks haven't always been a success:

The United States youth international has caught the eye on the international stage, particularly when representing his nation at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championships. He impressed in the final against Mexico, as the United States clinched the title with a 2-0 win.

Although there will be plenty of excitement about Amaya and his skill set, according to Ives Galarcep of Goal, his new team may look to send him out on loan initially:

The man who many expected to rival Amaya to be top of this draft class was Haji, who is an unorthodox young player.

The 19-year-old always appears comfortable in possession and has been used in different positions during his time in college and as part of the United States youth teams. While there may be some doubts regarding his decision making, he has all the technical gifts to be a success for San Jose.

Scouted Football commented on how Haji doesn't possess the typical traits you would expect from a wide man:

One of the players best placed to make an impact this season in MLS may be 22-year-old Patino, who was drafted by Orlando.

As relayed by Pro Soccer USA, the striker was actually part of the Orlando development academy before he moved to FIU, so he's a player the club know plenty about. Understandably, he's delighted to be back with the team:

After the completion of the draft, coaches will begin to start thinking seriously about the upcoming season, which begins on March 2. The third and fourth round of draft picks will be made over a conference call ahead of the campaign starting.