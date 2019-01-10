NBA Rumors: 76ers 'Still Hope' to Re-Sign Jimmy Butler in Free Agency

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler in action during an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler has a player option on his contract for the 2019-20 campaign, but that reportedly won't stop his current team from attempting to keep him in the fold.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN.com, the 76ers "still hope to re-sign him this summer" after acquiring Butler via trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in November.

          

