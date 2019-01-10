NBA Rumors: 76ers 'Still Hope' to Re-Sign Jimmy Butler in Free Agency

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler has a player option on his contract for the 2019-20 campaign, but that reportedly won't stop his current team from attempting to keep him in the fold.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN.com, the 76ers "still hope to re-sign him this summer" after acquiring Butler via trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in November.

