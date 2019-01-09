Buy, Sell, Hold: What Should Your NBA Team Do at This Year's Trade Deadline?

0 of 30

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The NBA trade market closes at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 7. That might sound like it's still a ways off, but most clubs should have a good feel for their approach already.

To be certain, those approaches can change in an instant. The trade pool is as fluid as its name suggests, and clubs must be prepared to operate under those conditions.

Plus, teams might find themselves in situations in which buying, selling or standing pat could all make sense under different circumstances.

In other words, these suggestions aren't necessarily absolute. And they certainly aren't set in stone.

But with roughly a half-season of data at our disposal, we can help determine which clubs should be looking to add, subtract or maintain the status quo.