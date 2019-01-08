Report: Jimmy Butler's Issues with 76ers' System 'Are Real'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown, left, talks with Jimmy Butler (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have found themselves dealing with some internal drama lately, and while both may downplay the situation, there are reportedly legitimate issues between star Jimmy Butler and coach Brett Brown.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Butler's "problems with the Sixers system are real."

