NBA Trade Ideas from Latest Buzz: Deals for Kevin Love, Bradley Beal, Nic Batum

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Jon Leuer, Ish Smith, Detroit's 2019 first-round pick (lottery protection in 2019; top-12 protection in 2020; turns into two seconds if not conveyed)

Detroit Pistons Receive: Wayne Ellington, Jeremy Lin

Miami Heat Receive: Glenn Robinson III

Wayne Ellington is out of the Heat's rotation, and it doesn't seem like he'll regain his minutes anytime soon. As the Sun-Sentinel's Ira Winderman wrote while responding to a question about the pinball shooter's lack of playing time:

"Again, I believe "stubborn" is too strong a word, because with every player you add to the rotation, it means fewer minutes for others, or perhaps being removed from the rotation entirely. So less Justise Winslow? Less Josh Richardson? Less Tyler Johnson (who has been shooting three-pointers at an Ellington-like pace)? Less Derrick Jones Jr.? Less Rodney McGruder? And the thing is, Ellington hasn't been in the rotation even with Dion Waiters and Goran Dragic out...Considering the number of contenders who covet shooting, it would appear the value play would be a trade."

Ellington, who has veto power over any deal, has yet to ask for a change of scenery, per Winderman. The Heat should be looking to move him before it reaches that point. His outside shooting is a big-time offensive boon, but it won't get any easier to find him court time once Goran Dragic returns from knee surgery after the All-Star break.

Keeping him as backcourt insurance would make sense if he were under contract for next season. He's not. The Heat have his Early Bird rights, but their salary-cap outlook is bleak. Ellington may be playing his final days in Miami no matter what. Glenn Robinson is younger and bigger and might be able to cover certain wings. If it turns out he's unplayable, the Heat still save $2.2 million in salary, before taxes, and can decline his team option for 2019-20.

Atlanta should be cool with tacking on Jon Leuer to next year's books ($9.5 million) in exchange for draft-pick compensation. Jeremy Lin is having himself a season but doesn't fit a rebuilding timeline, and adding another first-rounder to the chamber is good business.

Detroit will wince at coughing up a first-round pick. The pain won't last. The Pistons' timeline is now, and they need shooting. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder are draining a lower percentage of their threes, and Detroit isn't faring much better on wide-open triples.

Both Ellington and Lin address that issue. Neither one can defend wings, but Detroit is getting a talent infusion while staying under the tax. Lin specifically revamps the point guard rotation as a foul-drawing whiz who is no stranger to working off the ball. And unlike Ellington, the Pistons would own his Bird rights, so a long-haul marriage could be in the cards if everything works out.