Lakers Trade Rumors: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Reportedly Targeted by 76ers

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have interest in acquiring Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

According to Kevin O'Connor on The Ringer NBA Show (h/t Rotoworld), the Sixers need shooting and "could have eyes for" KCP.

Philadelphia parted with a great deal of depth to land Jimmy Butler, as it sent forwards Robert Covington and Dario Saric and guard Jerryd Bayless to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Covington was knocking down 2.3 three-pointers per game before Monday's trade, and he made at least 2.0 per contest in each of the past five seasons. He is also shooting a career-best 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Saric is averaging 1.6 trifectas per game. Last season, he set a career high with 2.0 per contest and shot a career-best 39.3 percent from deep.

With Covington and Saric gone, shooting guard JJ Redick is the 76ers' only consistent downtown threat, as he is making 2.9 threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope is playing sparingly in L.A., averaging just 18.6 minutes per game, which is a career low. He's putting up 6.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest, and he is shooting a career-worst 28.2 percent from three-point range.

He is a career 34.4 percent shooter from beyond the arc, however, and last season, he set a personal best by making 38.3 percent of his attempts from deep.

The Detroit Pistons selected Caldwell-Pope with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, and he has shown major potential throughout his career. Just last season, Caldwell-Pope was a productive player with 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Given the fact that the 25-year-old Caldwell-Pope will become a free agent at season's end, he would be a low-risk addition for a Sixers team that needs some guard depth as Markelle Fultz continues to struggle behind Redick and Ben Simmons.