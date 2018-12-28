LeBron James Out vs. Clippers; Will Miss 2nd Straight Game with Groin Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a strained groin, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

This will be the forward's second straight missed game after first suffering the injury on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers lost on a buzzer-beater to the Sacramento Kings Thursday in the team's first game of the year without James.

The 33-year-old has been extremely durable in recent years, playing all 82 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season while leading the NBA in minutes per game. He hasn't missed more than 13 games in any single season of his career.

He was listed as only day-to-day with his latest injury, although the strain could cause him to miss significant time.

According to Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers were always preparing to play multiple games without the four-time MVP.

"Obviously, we want him back soon as possible," head coach Luke Walton said Tuesday, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, "but we also will be very cautious when we bring him back."

There is still no timetable, but the Lakers clearly believe he is still far from 100 percent.

On the plus side, Los Angeles will remain home for another week with games against the Kings on Sunday and Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.