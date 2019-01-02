The Toughest Player to Trade on Every NBA Roster

0 of 30

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With the flip of the calendar to 2019, the NBA's annual trade deadline approaches. Between now and Feb. 7, all 30 teams will scour the market, isolate targets and put in a blitz of calls to gauge interest in their own unwanted goods.

Some clubs will have an easier time unloading than others.

In choosing the player on each team that will be toughest to trade ahead of the February deadline, financial considerations matter most. If you're overpaid relative to your production, you're automatically hard to trade. If you're hurt, on the wrong side of the aging curve or play a position of decreasing importance (hi there, conventional centers!), you're even less desirable.

Basically, this is the player each team is stuck with unless it's willing to take on someone else's bad contract(s) in exchange.

Several guys on this list have actually been traded in the last year, so nothing's truly out of the question.

One other thing: When we're laying out an overpaid player's flaws or otherwise explaining why he'd be hard to trade, don't misconstrue it as a negative judgment on that player. If anyone's to blame for bad contracts, it's the front office that hands them out, not the athlete who accepts as much cash as possible in a career in which earning power generally disappears after age 30.