NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: AFC, NFC Bracket Details and Latest Picks

There is much to still be determined in the 2018 NFL season's playoff picture. Certain spots are still up for grabs, and the AFC No. 1 seed has yet to be clinched.

However, we can still project what the postseason will look like.

Here's a look at what we know about the playoff schedule so far and time predictions based on last year, courtesy of Sports Media Watch.

That's followed by game-by-game playoff predictions. All matchups are projections, as the wild-card won't officially be determined until Week 17 plays out.

Wild Card Round

Dates: January 5/6

Time: Times have yet to be announced. Last year, wild-card games were played at 4:35 p.m. ET and 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday and 1:05 p.m. ET and 4:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.

TV: One each on ESPN/ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox.

Divisional Round

Dates: January 12/13

Time: Times have yet to be announced. Last year, the four divisional round games were played at the same times as the wild-card games listed above.

TV: The AFC Divisional Round will be on NBC and CBS and the NFC Divisional Round will be on Fox.

Conference Championship

Dates: January 20

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET (NFC Championship) and 6:30 p.m. ET (AFC Championship)

TV: Fox (NFC Championship) and CBS (AFC Championship)

Super Bowl

Date: February 3

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

All postseason games are also available through FuboTV.

NFC Wild Card

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

If the Vikings and the Bears meet in the wild-card stages, this would be their third matchup this season.

Minnesota suffered a midseason 25-20 loss to Chicago and will play them again in Week 17 to determine if the Vikings even make the playoffs.

While the Vikings are usually able to put up points, the Chicago defense will pose a problem for them. Look for the 11-4 Bears to contain Kirk Cousins and come away with the win.

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

Both teams—who hold the same 9-6 record—are fairly evenly matched, meeting once early on in the season with Seattle coming away with the 24-13 win.

The Seahawks have lost to the top teams in the league, as well as the Broncos and 49ers—a loss that they bounced back from with a win over the Chiefs.

The Cowboys started a late-season winning streak to put them in the race for the playoffs, including a win over the No. 1 team in the league, the Saints.

In addition to Dallas having home-field advantage, the Cowboys' superior defense and Seattle's inability to keep teams out of the end zone will result in a Dallas win.

AFC Wild Card

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

The Colts and the Texans have met two times in the regular season and split the games.

Houston snapped its three-game losing streak at the beginning of the season with a 37-34 win over the Colts. Indianapolis notched a 24-21 win over the Texans in Week 14, ending the nine-game winning streak that started with that Houston victory.

The two teams both rely heavily on the pass game, with the Colts having a slight edge over the Texans in the running game with back Marlon Mack. However, with Houston having home-field advantage, look for a close game that ends in a Texans win.

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

This game will be an exciting rematch for the Chargers and Ravens.

The two teams met in Week 16 when the Ravens shocked fans everywhere and came away with a 22-10 win over the Chargers.

The Baltimore defense did an incredible job of stopping Philip Rivers, an MVP candidate, by forcing two interceptions and zero touchdowns—the first time the Chargers quarterback hasn't thrown a touchdown all season.

Because the Chargers are second in their division to the Chiefs, the Ravens will have home-field advantage despite their opponents' better record. Paired with the success of Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's superior defense, the Ravens will continue to the divisional round.

NFC Divisional Round

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

The Saints have secured home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs after securing a win over the Steelers in Week 16.

New Orleans will look to avenge its 10-13 loss to the Cowboys in Week 13. The Dallas loss began a three-game stretch where Drew Brees had around 200 passing yards or fewer and no more than one touchdown.

However, an exciting win over the Steelers to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a 326-yard passing game for Brees bodes well for the Saints. Look for New Orleans to use home-field as an edge over the Cowboys to move on to the conference championship game.

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

The Rams will have their heart set on beating the Bears in the playoffs after Chicago dealt Los Angeles a 6-15 loss in Week 14 that started the downward trend they have been on lately.

The Chicago defense stunned the football world by shutting down the Rams' high-powered and dynamic offense—highlighting the weaknesses in what seemed like an unstoppable team.

While Los Angeles will be looking to avenge the regular-season loss with home-field advantage, Chicago has shown it knows how to contain the Rams offense.

The Rams will put up more points than last time, but they will not be able to overcome the Bears defense.

AFC Divisional Round

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has been Baltimore's only loss since Lamar Jackson took over for the injured Joe Flacco.

The two teams battled it out in an exciting game that went into overtime, with Kansas City kicking a field goal to win the game. After that win, the Chiefs have lost to the Chargers and the Seahawks while the Ravens have defeated the Buccaneers and the Chargers.

Kansas City may have home-field advantage, but the near loss to the Ravens during the regular season was also at home. And the Chiefs have struggled to put up points against defenses inferior to Baltimore's. This will result in a Baltimore upset over the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

The last time the Texans and the Patriots met was in the season opener before Houston took off on its nine-game winning streak.

Because New England beat Houston 27-20, it secures home-field advantage against the Texans despite the two teams having the same record.

Houston will be hard for New England to beat with Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins. However, as the Patriots are playing at home and have a more experienced quarterback in Tom Brady—who has been in this position many times before—expect the Patriots to pull away with a narrow win.

NFC Championship

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

This will be the first matchup of the season between these two teams, who top the charts in different aspects of the game.

New Orleans boasts one of the top offenses in the league, while Chicago ranks among the best defenses.

The Saints struggle against stout defenses, as was seen in their loss to the Cowboys; however, playing in the conference championship game at home gives the Saints an edge.

With a veteran quarterback used to playing under pressure, New Orleans will head to Super Bowl LIII.

AFC Championship

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Despite not securing the No. 1 spot, Kansas City being knocked out will give New England home-field advantage when it takes on Baltimore in the AFC championship.

The Ravens will be on a high after defeating the Chiefs, and the Patriots will be in their usual situation—playing in the conference championship game.

Baltimore will be hungrier than New England and will cause trouble for Tom Brady, who has thrown 11 interceptions and been sacked 20 times on the season.

The Ravens will upset the Patriots at home to move on to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIII

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens

The 53rd Super Bowl will feature a battle between a veteran and rookie quarterback, as well as a clash between a powerful offense and a high-powered defense.

Drew Brees, who is no stranger to the big stage, will lead the Saints while the Ravens will be led by Lamar Jackson—the rookie who has led his team to an unbelievably successful season.

Jackson is young and has an ability to run, which Brees does not have. However, experience wins out on the Super Bowl stage, resulting in New Orleans' second Super Bowl win.