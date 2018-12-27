Super Bowl 2019: Predictions and Odds for Favorites Entering Week 17

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

With one gameweek remaining in the NFL regular season, only 15 teams still have dreams of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta in February.

Many of those teams have seen the odds of that happening change dramatically, both good and bad, throughout the course of the season.

The New England Patriots were the odds-on favorites (5-1) prior to the 2018 season, but that honor belongs to the New Orleans Saints (5-2)—the only team to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs thus far.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who opened the season with 28-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, could secure home field in the AFC with a win Sunday and are 9-2 to go the distance.

Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles opened at 9-1 odds but are fighting for their playoff lives and are 50-1 odds to repeat. The Pittsburgh Steelers (40-1) also find themselves in a similar scenario after opening with the same odds as the Eagles.

Super Bowl LIII Odds

1. New Orleans Saints: 5-2

2. Los Angeles Rams: 39-10

3. Kansas City Chiefs: 9-2

4. New England Patriots: 13-2

5. Chicago Bears: 8-1

6. Los Angeles Chargers: 12-1

7. Baltimore Ravens: 16-1

8. Houston Texans: 25-1

9. Dallas Cowboys: 25-1

10. Minnesota Vikings: 28-1

11. Seattle Seahawks: 33-1

12. Pittsburgh Steelers: 40-1

13. Indianapolis Colts: 40-1

14. Tennessee Titans: 40-1

15. Philadelphia Eagles: 50-1

Odds via OddsShark.

Predictions for the Top 4 Super Bowl LIII Favorites

New England Patriots: 13-2

Tom Brady and Co. look much more vulnerable this season than in years past. The New England Patriots lost two games in December and were in danger of missing a bye week if not for an easy schedule to close out the season (they still must beat the New York Jets on Sunday to clinch that bye).

New England will be lucky to have a home game in January—they are 7-0 at Gillette Stadium this season—but they could be destined for an AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brady is 5-3 against the Chiefs in his career, including a win at home earlier this year, but this season just feels different for the Patriots.

Pick: New England loses to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City Chiefs: 9-2

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm this year, throwing for 4,816 yards and a league-leading 48 touchdowns to have the Chiefs at 11-4 and with a chance to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Kansas City is limping into the postseason, though, losers of two straight and three of its past five games.

Yet if the Chiefs can get home-field advantage—where they are 6-1 this season—that should help their chances of winning the AFC.

Pick: Win over New England in the AFC Championship Game.

Los Angeles Rams: 39-10

The Los Angeles Rams are not playing their best football lately, either, losing two of their past three and in danger of losing out on a bye if they lose again in Week 17 and the Chicago Bears win.

Todd Gurley is a little banged up and did not play Week 16. The Rams may rest him again against the San Francisco 49ers so he can be healthy for the playoffs. A bye would go a long way in getting him right.

Quarterback Jared Goff looked to be back on track against the Arizona Cardinals, but that was the Cardinals, and he looked exposed against a premier defense when he faced the Bears in Week 14—a team the Rams could see again in the postseason.

Pick: Loss to Chicago in divisional round.

New Orleans Saints: 5-2

There is a reason why the New Orleans Saints are the favorites, and that is because they are perhaps the most balanced team in the league.

The Saints average 32.7 points per game, second-best in the NFL, and Drew Brees remains one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league at 39. He has thrown for 3,992 yards, 32 touchdown passes to just five interceptions and has an NFL-best 74.4 completion percentage. His TD-to-interception ratio at home—where the rest of the NFC will have to go through—is even better at 21 to 1.

Brees is complemented by playmakers such as wide receiver Michael Thomas and the duel threat of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in the backfield

On defense, the Saints allow an average of 21.3 points per game—eighth-best in the league.

Pick: Win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIII.