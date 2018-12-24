Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Wizards 'Have No Plans to Pursue' Rockets Forward

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards reportedly won't attempt to acquire Carmelo Anthony as they look to turn their season around in the Eastern Conference.

According to a newsletter from Marc Stein of the New York Times (h/t HoopsHype), the Wizards "have no plans to pursue" the 10-time All-Star. Anthony has not played for the Houston Rockets since Nov. 8, as the team decided to part ways with him and potentially look for a trade partner.

The Wizards aren't the only team that isn't jumping at the chance to add Anthony, as Stein previously reported the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers both "resisted the idea."

Washington has been one of the most disappointing squads in the league this season and sits at 13-21 and 3.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons in the race for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. If things don't change, the Wizards will snap a stretch that saw them reach the postseason in four of the last five years.

There was a time when adding someone like Anthony would be the perfect fix for a struggling team, as he led the league in scoring in 2012-13 and is a six-time All-NBA selection.

However, he is well past his prime at 34 years old and averaged a mere 13.4 points and 0.5 assists a night in his 10 games with the Rockets this season. What's more, Houston's net rating was minus-nine when he was on the floor, per NBA.com.

It was a continuation of last season's efforts when he posted career-low totals of points (16.2), field-goal percentage (40.4) and assists (1.3) per game as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There have been plenty of losses and drama this season for the Wizards, and they apparently won't be adding a declining Anthony to the mix.