Lakers News: Latest on Rajon Rondo's Recovery, LeBron Praises Moe Wagner, More

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers, the team announced on Monday.

Rondo's move to the G-League affiliate is a rehab assignment aimed at getting him ready to return to the Lakers.

The four-time NBA All-Star was looking at returning to action last week but was thwarted by unexpected swelling in his injured right hand.

He had to have fluid drained from the hand, so the team then exercised caution in charting his recovery.

Rondo initially injured the third metatarsal in his right hand last month against the Portland Trail Blazers and underwent surgery to repair it.

He was expected to be out for three to five weeks but was recently cleared to start working his way back to the court.

"The Lakers say Rajon Rondo has been cleared to resume all basketball activities after seeing the doctor again today," ESPN's Dave McMenamin wrote. "He will not join the Lakers on the road trip, however."

With the appointment to South Bay, Rondo will miss L.A.'s three-game stint on the road against the Charlotte Hornets, the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets.

He will, however, have an opportunity to get some sweat equity in before possibly re-joining the Lakers.

According to Lakers.com reporter Mike Trudell, head coach Luke Walton is "hopeful" that Rondo will be able to return for their home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

In the veteran's absence, L.A. has been on a roll, winning 10 of its last 16 games.

One of the major reasons, outside of the play of LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma, is the play of Lonzo Ball, who has had the lion's share of the team's playmaking duties since Rondo went down.

Over 16 games, Ball is averaging 8.4 points, 5.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per outing.

His best game, though, came against the Hornets on Saturday, when he and James both notched triple-doubles. James finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while Ball finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

According to Ball, he owes his improved play to James and Rondo's leadership.

"Two of the best leaders I've ever played with in my life," Ball said last month. "I cherish the moments I have with them and try to learn as much as I can."

When Rondo returns, he'll undoubtedly continue to push Ball to be better.

In 11 games played this season, Rondo averaged 8.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

LeBron Praises Moe Wagner

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Lakers rookie Moritz Wagner has only played 45 minutes combined in 30 games this season, but he’s shown flashes that are beginning to turn heads.

In L.A.’s 128-110 lopsided loss to the Washington Wizards, the former Michigan standout took advantage of his moment.

He logged 17 minutes and finished with 12 points and three rebounds.

The most important stat of his night, though, was his shooting from behind the arc.

The 6'11" German big man connected on 2-of-3 from deep, showcasing his ability to develop into a dependable stretch-five for the Lakers moving forward.

"Obviously I was excited (to play), but you can’t be surprised, that’s your job. Your job is to be ready when your number is called so that’s what I tried to do," Wagner said, per Harrison Faigen of SB Nation. "Wish we won."

In addition to his productive play, Wagner was a team-high plus-12 on the night and made his presence felt on the defensive end.

"He’s always talking throughout the course of the game, trying to figure out ways he can help the team or just communicating defensively," James said, per Spectrum SportsNet (h/t Faigen).

While the Lakers recent late first-round pick hasn’t seen the floor as much as he’d like, he’s still finding ways to contribute, from the bench to practice.

"He’s been solid in practice," head coach Luke Walton said. "What he really does a good job of is just playing basketball. Reading, talking, communicating, setting picks. He gives us a stretch five, which—especially with LeBron—is a nice weapon to have."

Wagner is progressing nicely from the knee contusion he suffered during the Summer League.

The way he’s worked his way back didn’t go unnoticed by Lonzo Ball, who has overcome injuries of him own the get back on the court.

"It’s tough coming back from a knee injury like that but he plays hard," Ball said. "He knows how to shoot the basketball and he can definitely help us a lot."

Carmelo to the Lakers?

Harry How/Getty Images

There’s been a lot of speculation about Carmelo Anthony’s future since the Houston Rockets announced last month that they were parting ways with him.

Some NBA executives have lamented that the 10-time All-Star won’t play with another team, while others have tried to imagine the best landing spot.

Where he ends up is anybody’s guess, but former player John Salley believes he’ll eventually sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I’m looking forward to Carmelo Anthony and others joining LeBron before February 14th," Salley told TMZ Sports with a suggestive wink. "If I could get LeBron and Carmelo on the same squad like the Olympic team…the things that can happen."

When pushed on whether a union with the Lakers would yield Melo’s first championship, Salley agreed.

"Especially if you come here and you don’t have to play for money, you just playing because you like playing…things change, things change," he said.

Much has been made about how Anthony’s style of play, where he dominates the ball and is a volume scorer, has made him obsolete, but Salley doesn’t think the three-time Olympic gold medalist is done playing in the league.

"He got a lot of days left," he said.

It's a stretch to believe that Salley is the ultimate Laker insider, but if Anthony does want to don the Purple and Gold, he’s reportedly got a supporter in James.

Two weeks ago, the Lakers superstar revealed to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon that he’d like his longtime friend to join him in L.A.

James hasn't made a formal request to Lakers president Magic Johnson or general manager Rob Pelinka to make a deal for Anthony, but he did go on record back in 2016 with Bleacher Report's Howard Beck about his wish to play on a team with his buddies.

"At least one, maybe one or two seasons—me, Melo, D-Wade, CP—we can get a year in. I would actually take a pay cut to do that," he said. "It would be pretty cool. I've definitely had thoughts about it."

Anthony signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract this past summer, so he now eligible to be dealt by the Rockets, who assured the 34-year old forward that they were "working toward a resolution."

Houston could either trade him for a player like the little-used Michael Beasley and a late second round pick or waive him.

If he's waived, L.A. would need to clear a roster spot to sign him.

In 10 games this season, Anthony averaged a career-low 13.4 points per game.