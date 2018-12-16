Yankees Rumors: Manny Machado to Meet with NY on Wednesday

Jae Hong/Associated Press

The New York Yankees will get their chance to pitch All-Star infielder Manny Machado on joining their team next season.

Per George A. King III of the New York Post, Machado will meet with the Yankees in New York on Wednesday.

The Yankees won't be alone in talking with Machado, who is starting to make the rounds in an effort to narrow down his choices.

Per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, the Philadelphia Phillies have scheduled a meeting with the 26-year-old shortstop for this week. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported the Chicago White Sox will also have a face-to-face sitdown with Machado.

The White Sox made an indirect play for Machado when they acquired his brother-in-law, first baseman Yonder Alonso, from the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

Along with Bryce Harper, Machado is at the top of the list of available free agents this offseason. He's a four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and has hit at least 33 homers in each of the past four seasons.

The Yankees won 100 games last season before losing in the American League Division Series to the eventual World Series champion Boston Red Sox.