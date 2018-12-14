As CP3 Fades into Reduced Role, James Harden Jolts Rockets Back to Life

Tim Warner/Getty Images

HOUSTON—Nothing has gone as planned for the Houston Rockets this season.

They’re not the same team that rattled off an NBA-best 65 wins last year, the team that led the league in three-pointers made (15.3), or the team that had the highest offensive rating (114) and was 7th in defensive efficiency (105.6).

Forget challenging the Golden State Warriors.

If the season ended now, the Rockets (13-14), currently ranked 13th in the Western Conference, wouldn’t even be in the playoffs.

“We’re in a hole right now,” James Harden said. “And we’ve got to find a way to get out of this hole, and we will.”

In most of the 27 games Houston has played, they’ve appeared out of sync, out of character and completely out of sorts on both ends of the court.

“Sometimes things go bad against you and then you say, ‘OK,’ then go to the next game,” head coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Last year, when something went bad, we always said ‘So what, what’s next?’ We didn’t really do that this year. When something bad seeps into your psyche, you just play bad.”

But with its 124-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers—it’s second win in a row over a quality team, the Rockets may be close to reclaiming their identity.

“The biggest thing is the guys just had enough of losing,” D’Antoni said.

Houston has its eyes on a resurrection and the jumping off point could be the thunderous left-handed slam dunk by Harden over Lakers center Javale McGee in the first quarter.

It was jolting, it was highlight-reel worthy, but most of all, it was a statement.

The league’s Most Valuable Player had had enough.

With the Rockets up 8-6 with 9:10 left in the first, Harden got the ball from Eric Gordon at the top of the key, jab-stepped twice, then blew past Lonzo Ball into the lane and tattooed the rim to cap off a 10-2 run by Houston.

What followed next was an uncharacteristic mean-mugging, flex session that signaled what was to come: a 50-point triple-double (50 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) and a message to the nationally-televised audience that the Rockets are on a mission to get their swagger back.

It’s a tall order for sure, but Harden has been pushing his teammates to persevere since Houston let the game against the Dallas Mavericks slip away last week behind rookie Luka Doncic’s 11-point outburst late in the fourth quarter.

In an effort to rehab the team's mettle, Harden also called for a two-hour practice session before beating the Portland Trailblazers 111-104 at home.

“I’ve been telling them to keep going, keep our pace,” Harden said. “We’ve been feeling really good. It doesn’t look like it because of our record, but we’ve been feeling good at times, we’ve been feeling great. So we have to find a way to keep that going. These two games we’ve done a great job, we just have to keep it up.”

The Rockets two-game winning streak is nothing compared to the 17 straight wins they racked up last year. But it’s a bright spot for a team desperate for the chance to change the narrative that they’re no longer an elite team.

Three of the biggest reasons Houston has fallen out of championship contention is the failed Carmelo Anthony experiment, the inconsistent acclimation of its new players and the fact that the club let two of its best defenders walk.

Trevor Ariza has one food out the door in Phoenix and Luc Mbah a Moute has failed to launch in his second stint with the Los Angeles Clippers due to left knee soreness.

"I think the style that they play defensively, I think it worked better for them last year," Damian Lillard told B/R earlier this week, after Portland's loss to Houston. "They don't have the same personnel, so I think it's not the same. Then offensively, it's kind of the same thing.

"Last year it was Ariza out there making shots and Mbah was out there slashing and they were vets in the league making the right cuts and making the right basketball plays. You lose a lot when you lose two valuable veterans."

Numbers don’t lie, so the truth is not kind to Houston. They have the second-worst defensive rating (112.4), the second-worst pace (96.7) and give up 51 points a night in the paint (sixth-worst in the league).

And they’ve sustained 14 losses, three fewer than they logged all last season.

“Winning’s hard in this league,” D’Antoni said. “You have to play hard and we didn’t. It was too uneven before. It’s better now, but again, we’ve been here before so we’ll keep our perspective. The last three games we’ve played well. We just have to keep it there. If we play the right way, with the energy and the chemistry and doing what we talked about, wins will take care of themselves.”

What makes the Rockets' latest two victories different is the subtle adjustment in the team's offensive schematics.

Whether it's scoring the ball or setting up the offense, the ball has been in Harden's hands down the stretch instead of volleying back and forth between he and CP3.

In the previous 25 games, Paul has led the team in percentage of assists, with 53.2 versus Harden's 52.1. In the last pair of matchups, Harden overtook Paul, with 57.7 versus 48.7.

As for the percentage of team points, Harden led with 37.1 percent versus Paul's 22.5. But in the last two contests, Harden separated himself from Paul, going up to 47 percent versus his backcourt mate's 14.4.

It may be by design or by chance, but Paul's role was minimized this week.

"It could be just a matter of [James] feeling really good or he’s cooking," D'Antoni said. "That’s what makes Chris special...because he goes, 'Here James, you’re rolling like crazy.' And I think James does the same thing for Chris. Chris has it going and (James) gives it to Chris. So we have to have that type of relationship between the two of them to be successful. We were last year and I think we’ll do it again."

Harden's late-game heroics notwithstanding, Houston won't be able to turn things around without a strong showing from Paul.

He's averaging 16.3 points per game, his lowest since 2013 with the Clippers, and is the third-leading scorer on the team behind Harden's 30.8 and Clint Capela's 17.4.

Paul has to step up his output on the offensive end and move back up to the secondary scorer spot.

Last season, the Rockets were 22-2 when Paul scored 20 points or more.

"Me and Chris are the leaders," Harden said. "We have to go out there and play well and put ourselves in position every single night. That's what we have on the line."

Houston is also on the line for the moves it makes on or after Dec. 15. The Suns are dangling Ariza in trade talks, but it looks like he may be headed back to L.A.

Since Ariza is a non-starter, the Rockets are rumored to have eyes for J.R. Smith. The 33-year old guard is on the downside of his career, but could still be an asset to Houston because he's a volume three-point shooter.

Smith may be languishing in infamy for his late-game blunder in Game 1 of the last year's Finals, but he's a proven big shot maker in the playoffs.

If the Rockets can get him for the right price, he could be a great pickup.

"We all know he's a good shooter and all that," Gordon said. "But no matter who we bring in here, we have to really focus on the guys that are here because not too many guys can just come in here and just change the way we play.

"We already got a lot of good guys here. But JR Smith is a good player, a good shooter and then he's won a championship. And you're catching him at a mature stage in his career, so it just depends on what the front office does in that situation."

Smith may or may not be the answer for what has ailed the Rockets.

He's not on the team, so Houston has to focus on the players it has on its current roster, including newcomer Danuel House Jr.

In nine games, the 25-year old guard out of Texas A&M is averaging 8.4 points and three rebounds per contest.

"Those guys have been playing well," Harden said of the Rockets' bench mob. "They come out, give energy, play good defense and make big shots and they’ve been doing that, especially Danuel. He’s been thrown in the fire and he’s done an unbelievable job and now he’s playing big minutes for us."

D'Antoni's tinkering with various lineups—and Nene's return to action—has yielded a productive bench and now, the Rockets are on a roll and plan on continuing the trend upwards.

"It was good to win but we got a lot more work to do," Paul said. "We got a lot of ground to gain, so we'll enjoy this, get back to work and keep fighting."

