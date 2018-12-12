Lakers News: Phil Jackson Made Surprise Visit to Lakers Practice Facility

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to return to their championship glory days, and one of the architects of their most recent titles was in the practice facility Wednesday.

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com, former head coach Phil Jackson was spotted by the media in the building for the first time in more than two years. Youngmisuk noted the Lakers said he was simply stopping by for a visit.

"I have not talked to Phil today, no, but if that's him, I'll head upstairs," head coach Luke Walton said. "... Even the one year I semi-retired, Phil's someone I like to stay in constant communication with."

Dave McMenamin of ESPN shared a photo of Jackson meeting with Kurt Rambis, a former Lakers player and current senior basketball adviser to President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson:

Youngmisuk noted it wasn't known whether Jackson talked with LeBron James, who previously said he was offended when the former coach used the word "posse" to describe the four-time MVP's relationship with his business partners.

Jackson won 11 rings as a head coach, five of which came with the Lakers. He directed a three-peat from 2000 through 2002 with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal leading the way and a back-to-back run in 2009 and 2010 with Bryant and Pau Gasol teaming up.

The Lakers haven't made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season but appear on their way to changing that at 17-10. They are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.