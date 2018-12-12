Lakers News: Phil Jackson Made Surprise Visit to Lakers Practice Facility

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12: New York Knicks president Phil Jackson watches from the stands as his team plays the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Knicks won 101-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to return to their championship glory days, and one of the architects of their most recent titles was in the practice facility Wednesday.

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com, former head coach Phil Jackson was spotted by the media in the building for the first time in more than two years. Youngmisuk noted the Lakers said he was simply stopping by for a visit.

"I have not talked to Phil today, no, but if that's him, I'll head upstairs," head coach Luke Walton said. "... Even the one year I semi-retired, Phil's someone I like to stay in constant communication with."

Dave McMenamin of ESPN shared a photo of Jackson meeting with Kurt Rambis, a former Lakers player and current senior basketball adviser to President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson:

Youngmisuk noted it wasn't known whether Jackson talked with LeBron James, who previously said he was offended when the former coach used the word "posse" to describe the four-time MVP's relationship with his business partners.

Jackson won 11 rings as a head coach, five of which came with the Lakers. He directed a three-peat from 2000 through 2002 with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal leading the way and a back-to-back run in 2009 and 2010 with Bryant and Pau Gasol teaming up.

The Lakers haven't made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season but appear on their way to changing that at 17-10. They are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Related

    Steph: I Was 'Obviously' Joking About Moon Landing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph: I Was 'Obviously' Joking About Moon Landing

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets Could Reportedly Trade for KCP

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Rockets Could Reportedly Trade for KCP

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Suns Owner Threatening to Move Team

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Suns Owner Threatening to Move Team

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Lowe: How the Heat Made the Coolest Jerseys in the NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lowe: How the Heat Made the Coolest Jerseys in the NBA

    Zach Lowe
    via ESPN.com