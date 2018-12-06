Alex Rodriguez on Failed Red Sox Trade: 'I Just Got Toasted Drunk...I Threw Up'

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

While Alex Rodriguez ultimately won a championship as a member of the New York Yankees, he revealed he was quite upset when the Major League Players Association blocked a potential trade that would have sent him to the Boston Red Sox following the 2003 campaign.

"I think the game felt it, I know I felt it," Rodriguez said while appearing on the podcast Pardon My Take (h/t Hayden Bird of Boston.com). "I was saddened by it. I went out one night, there's this place called Life, and I just got toasted drunk that night. I threw up, I was so bummed."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.