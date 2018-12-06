Alex Rodriguez on Failed Red Sox Trade: 'I Just Got Toasted Drunk...I Threw Up'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Former professional baseball player and entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

While Alex Rodriguez ultimately won a championship as a member of the New York Yankees, he revealed he was quite upset when the Major League Players Association blocked a potential trade that would have sent him to the Boston Red Sox following the 2003 campaign. 

"I think the game felt it, I know I felt it," Rodriguez said while appearing on the podcast Pardon My Take (h/t Hayden Bird of Boston.com). "I was saddened by it. I went out one night, there's this place called Life, and I just got toasted drunk that night. I threw up, I was so bummed."

          

