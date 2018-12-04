Kevin Durant Basketball Drama 'Swagger' Ordered to Series by Apple

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant had his basketball drama series Swagger picked up by Apple for its streaming service, which is scheduled to launch in 2019.

On Tuesday, Rick Porter of the Hollywood Reporter noted Durant will serve as executive director of the series, which focuses on players, coaches and families involved in AAU basketball in his native Washington, D.C.

Swagger, which has been in development with Apple for almost a year, is a collaboration between the two-time NBA champion's Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television and CBS TV Studios.

The show will explore the "fine line between dreams and ambition, opportunism and corruption," per Porter.

AAU basketball brings together top prospects from each region to compete against other highly touted players in tournaments and other events.

The program has received a lot of criticism in recent years from some of the sport's most high-profile figures for getting away from the basics of the game.

"Horrible, It's stupid," Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant said. "It doesn't teach our kids how to play the game at all so you wind up having players that are big and they bring it up and they do all this fancy crap and they don't know how to post. They don't know the fundamentals of the game. It's stupid."

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich added: "Ever since AAU became the de facto leader in 'preparing kids,' it's been all downhill."

A premiere date for Durant's series was not immediately announced.