Chris Paul Not Concerned with Rockets' Struggles: 'Gotta Beat Us 4 out of 7'

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul said he's not worried about the team's 11-12 record after it entered the 2018-19 NBA season with sky-high expectations.

On Tuesday, Reid Forgrave of CBSSports.com provided comments from Paul, who believes the Rockets are primed for playoff success.

"I'm still not that concerned, to tell you the truth," he said. "Somebody's gotta beat us four out of seven times. I don't see that happening."

Houston must qualify for the postseason first, of course.

The Rockets are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for 12th in the loaded Western Conference. Although that places them near the bottom of the conference standings, they are just five games behind the top-seeded Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

While it's likely a team with the core of Paul, James Harden, Clint Capela and Eric Gordon will find its stride, the group's play at both ends must improve. The Rockets rank eighth in offensive efficiency and 24th in defensive efficiency, according to ESPN.com. They rated second and sixth, respectively, in those categories last year.

"It's a lot different than last year," Paul told Forgrave in reference to last season's NBA-best 65-17 record. "But once we figure it out, we'll be all right."

Houston has a chance to make up ground over the next couple of weeks with six consecutive games against Western Conference opponents. It started a run of seven straight Monday night but suffered a 103-91 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Paul isn't concerned, though. At least not yet.