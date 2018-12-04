Yankees Rumors: Patrick Corbin 'Top Priority'; Also in Talks with Nathan Eovaldi

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are reportedly focusing their attention on free-agent starting pitcher Patrick Corbin.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Corbin is the Yanks' "top priority" among starters, but they are also "engaged" with Nathan Eovaldi, J.A. Happ and Lance Lynn in case Corbin signs elsewhere.

