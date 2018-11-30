Warriors News: Draymond Green Says Kevin Durant Has 'Been Spectacular to Watch'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is impressed by the way teammate Kevin Durant has been performing as of late.

After Durant racked up 51 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a 131-128 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, Green said the following about KD, according to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell: "To see him obviously stepping up to the plate and carrying the load like that, the scoring load like he is, he's been spectacular to watch. And obviously doing it in KD fashion: efficient, within the game. It's been really, really special to watch and obviously comes at a much-needed time for us."

Durant put the Warriors on his back with Green and guard Stephen Curry out due to toe and groin injuries, respectively.

Green's comments suggest that he and Durant are attempting to move past a verbal altercation during a 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 12.

At the end of regulation against the Clippers, Durant took exception to Green turning the ball over and not passing it to him.

That resulted in an argument, and Green was suspended for one game as punishment.

Per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, Green shouted profanities at Durant and questioned his loyalty to the Warriors during the argument, since KD can leave via free agency in the offseason.

Golden State has struggled at times through an up-and-down season, but it was on a three-game winning streak prior to Thursday's narrow loss to Toronto.

The Warriors are now 15-8 on the season, which places them third in the Western Conference behind the Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

According to Friedell, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Thursday's game that Curry will play Saturday against the Detroit Pistons, and Green is expected back by the end of their current five-game road trip.

With Durant firing on all cylinders and a full complement of All-Stars soon set to take the floor, Golden State may be in line for a run of dominance and a return to the top of the conference.