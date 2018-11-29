Yankees Trade Rumors: New York Interested in J.T. Realmuto

Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have engaged in trade talks for Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported the Yankees, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams interested in Realmuto.

The Marlins are looking to deal the catcher while he has two years of team control remaining. Miami engaged in talks with clubs last offseason but held off on a move.

Realmuto is considered perhaps the best catcher in baseball, producing above-average offensive numbers in the sport's weakest position. He hit .277/.340/.484 with a career-high 21 home runs and 74 RBI in 2018.

"To be honest, I am trying not to think about that too much right now," Realmuto said of his status while on a trip with teammates to Japan, per the Associated Press. "I'm just out here trying to have a good time with my teammates here, kind of put all that stuff behind me until next week and just kind of enjoy my experience here."

The Yankees could upgrade their catcher spot following a miserable 2018 from Gary Sanchez. Once a crowned jewel of the Yankees farm system, Sanchez hit .186/.291/.406 with 18 home runs and 53 RBI an injury-plagued campaign.

Realmuto has hit at least .277 each of the last three seasons and has increased his power numbers every year. He would also add a defensive dynamic Sanchez doesn't bring.

"It's not a discussion for me to have, honestly," Realmuto said of the trade rumors. "It's not my decision whether I get traded or not. It's up to the Marlins. Whatever they want to do with me, that's up to them. So for me, there is really no discussion to be had. My job is to show up and play baseball."

Heyman reported the Marlins like Sanchez.