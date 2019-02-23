Draymond Green Ruled Out vs. Rockets with Ankle Injury

OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Houston Rockets on February 23, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green left Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets after suffering a left ankle sprain, the team confirmed.

Mark Medina of the Mercury News reported it wasn't clear if Green would need X-rays or an MRI on the injury. Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters he didn't "think it was a really serious injury" but noted they would know more Sunday.

After the game, Green talked about the injury with reporters:

Green, who averaged 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game entering Saturday, was injured after he accidentally stepped on teammate DeMarcus Cousins' foot while guarding Rockets point guard Chris Paul. He had four points, four rebounds and three assists before exiting and was replaced by Jordan Bell.

Green's 2018-19 season was marred by injury and controversy in the beginning. The Warriors' emotional leader missed 13 games because of a toe injury and was suspended one game after an altercation with Kevin Durant.

However, the Warriors have since bounced back and lead the Western Conference despite dealing with injuries to their starting lineup all year. Green and Stephen Curry each missed extended stretches in November, and Cousins was out until mid-January.

Andre Iguodala could move into the starting lineup if Green is out for more time. Expect Bell to receive more minutes as well.

The Warriors hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

