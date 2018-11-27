Trade Packages and Landing Spots for MLB Superstar Noah Syndergaard

0 of 7

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Though plenty of teams would certainly love to have him, convincing the New York Mets to trade Noah Syndergaard won't be easy.

Mets owner Jeff Wilpon told reporters a deal "would have to be pretty lopsided" for the team to part with the 26-year-old flamethrower known as Thor. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, that means a swap that would "upgrade the 2019 roster and their system."

In so many words: The Mets have put an appropriately huge price on a pitcher with a 2.93 career ERA and club control through 2021.

It may take an offer of multiple major leaguers to get the Mets to budge. If they do settle for a prospect-based package, it would have to be better than what the Seattle Mariners got for two years of James Paxton: Justus Sheffield (MLB.com's No. 31 prospect) and two throw-ins.

Proceeding in order of their presumed likelihood to deal, let's discuss seven suitors for Syndergaard and what they might give up for him.