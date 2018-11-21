Brad Stevens: Celtics Have 'A Myriad of Issues' After Loss vs. Knicks

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters after his team's 117-109 home loss to the 5-14 New York Knicks on Wednesday that "we have a myriad of issues we have to fix."

The C's, who have now dropped seven of their last 10 games, fell behind by 26 points in the second quarter before the eventual eight-point loss. The Knicks had dropped six consecutive games and eight of their last nine prior to their Wednesday win.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

