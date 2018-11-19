Yankees Rumors: NY Has Higher Priority on SP Than Bryce Harper, Manny Machado

Harry How/Getty Images

Starting pitching is reportedly a bigger concern for the New York Yankees than pursuing free-agent sluggers Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

After the Bronx Bombers announced they acquired left-handed pitcher James Paxton in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the team is still interested in free agents Patrick Corbin and J.A. Happ.

Morosi also noted the Yankees "are placing a higher priority on adding one more starting pitcher than signing" either Harper or Machado despite the potent bat they each bring to the table.

