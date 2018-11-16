Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Warriors Have No Interest in Adding Star to Roster

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

With Carmelo Anthony's time with the Houston Rockets all but over, don't expect the two-time defending NBA champions to make a run at the 10-time All-Star.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported Friday that the Golden State Warriors have "no interest" in Anthony.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Houston and Anthony will part ways, although it's not clear if the Rockets will find a trade partner or eventually have to waive him.

