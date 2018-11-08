Paul George, Thunder Crush James Harden's Rockets Without Russell Westbrook

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder extended their winning streak to seven games Thursday by defeating the Houston Rockets, 98-80, at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Paul George (20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals) led the way for the Thunder, and Steven Adams contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds.

James Harden had 19 points, five assists and eight rebounds for the Rockets, and Chris Paul added 10 points, five assists and six steals. Carmelo Anthony had two points and five rebounds in his return to OKC.



OKC Proves It's More Than One-Man Show

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has missed the last two games because of an ankle injury, but that hasn't stopped the Thunder's winning streak.

In fact, it has given OKC an opportunity to show how dangerous it can be.

Westbrook is having another strong season, averaging 24.1 points, 8.9 assists and 8.3 rebounds in 2018-19. That type of production is tough to replace, but George and Co. have been more than up for the task.

After an 18-point, seven-rebound performance in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, George played even better against the star-studded Rockets. He helped his team take a 14-point lead into the locker room with a solid all-around effort, notching 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in the first half.

People have come to expect that type of effort from the five-time All-Star. However, George wasn't the only one who came to play.

Adams, Dennis Schroder (14 points), Terrance Ferguson (14), Raymond Felton (10) and Jerami Grant (11) also reached double figures, giving the Rockets more than they could handle. Ferguson, a second-year guard, entered having made just five of 22 attempts from beyond the arc through his first 10 games; against Houston, he made four triples.

That made life easy for "coach Russ":

There's no question Oklahoma City will need Westbrook healthy to contend for a championship. However, Thursday night proved the Thunder have plenty of talent around their superstar.

What's Next

Both squads will be back in action Saturday, as the Rockets (4-6) wrap up a five-game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs and the Thunder (7-4) hit the road for a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

