MLB Rumors: Mariners Willing to Trade 'Just About Anyone' in Strong Market

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly willing to trade many of their top players for the right return this offseason.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Mariners have told teams that they will move "just about anyone" if the trade market is strong. In the same vein, Seattle is open to rebuilding.

Passan added that there are caveats involved since infielder Jean Segura has a no-trade clause, and the M's will ask for huge hauls in return for outfielder Mitch Haniger, starting pitcher James Paxton and closer Edwin Diaz.

The Mariners missed the playoffs last season with an 89-73 record, and they have not reached the postseason since 2001, which is the longest active drought in Major League Baseball.

Seattle appeared on track to end the drought during the first half of the 2018 season, but a second-half surge by the Oakland Athletics ended the Mariners' season early once again.

Despite missing the playoffs, the Mariners had some hugely productive players on their roster last season.

Offensively, Segura hit .304 with 10 home runs, 63 RBI and 20 stolen bases, while Haniger hit .285 with 26 homers and 93 RBI.

Also, impending free-agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz hit .256 and led the team with 37 home runs and 97 RBI.

Pitching wise, Paxton went 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 160.1 innings.

Diaz enjoyed one of the best seasons ever by a closer, as he posted a 1.96 ERA, struck out 124 batters over 73.1 innings and recorded an MLB-leading 57 saves.

With 62 saves in 2008, Francisco Rodriguez is the only closer to finish with more saves in a single season than Diaz.

One name that is likely to come up often in trade talks this offseason regardless of whether the Mariners tear down the roster is former ace Felix Hernandez.

The six-time All-Star and 2010 American League Cy Young Award winner struggled through a career-worst season in 2018, as he went 8-14 with a 5.55 ERA.

Hernandez may not have much left in the tank, but he has only one year remaining on his contract, which could make the 32-year-old a low-risk acquisition for pitching-needy teams.

Prior to the start of the 2018 season, Baseball America ranked Seattle's farm system as the worst in Major League Baseball.

Given the lack of talent coming through the pipeline and Seattle's inability to reach the playoffs, a rebuild may be the best way to make the Mariners a contender in the coming years.