Premier League Week 11 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Arsenal's clash with Liverpool is the headline fixture in Week 11 of the 2018-19 Premier League as Jurgen Klopp's side visit the Emirates Stadium with their unbeaten record still intact.

Table-topping Manchester City host struggling Southampton, who have not scored in the league since September 17, while Manchester United will be targeting another three points at in-form Bournemouth.

Most notably, Leicester City will be in action at Cardiff City on Saturday in the Foxes' first match since the death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

Leicester manager Claude Puel said in his pre-match press conference that the result is insignificant, and his players will simply be looking to pay tribute to the man who bought the club in 2010, per the Times's Henry Winter:

Here is the full schedule for the weekend's fixtures, along with viewing details and predicted results:

Saturday, November 3

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.)

Cardiff City 1-1 Leicester City, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.)

Everton 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Newcastle United 1-1 Watford, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

West Ham United 2-2 Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Arsenal 2-3 Liverpool, 5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK) and NBC (U.S.)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) and CNBC (U.S.)

Sunday, November 4

Manchester City 5-0 Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.)

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace, 4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) and NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Monday, November 5

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Fulham, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.)

Live-streaming available via Sky Go, BT Sport Player and NBC Sports Live Extra. Visit the official Premier League website for more fixture information.

Liverpool continue to look the most likely side to challenge holders Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

After 10 games of the campaign they remain unbeaten and are only second to City on goal difference:

This could be the weekend, though, where the Sky Blues start to open up a gap.

Pep Guardiola's side are all but guaranteed three points at home to an insipid Saints side.

But Klopp's Reds have to go away to an Arsenal side that have not lost since August 18, an unbeaten run stretching to 13 matches in all competitions.

The key for Liverpool will be making a fast start, something they are more than capable of doing with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all in goalscoring form.

For all their recent success, Arsenal have played the majority of their best football in the second half of games this season.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

They also have not played against another top six rival since their opening two games of the season when they lost back-to-back matches to City and Chelsea.

But the Gunners should be high on confidence at the moment, and they have more than enough ability to at least prevent Liverpool from taking all three points back to Merseyside.

Jose Mourinho's United side would benefit massively from stringing together a number of wins like Arsenal and Liverpool have recently.

Their latest form in the league looks good on paper: home defeats of Newcastle United and Everton and a draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

But they have still not wholly convinced, and they now visit Bournemouth, who are flying high in sixth after a run of four games unbeaten in the league.

The Red Devils can ill afford to lose more ground in the race for the top four and need another victory at

the Vitality Stadium.



They will want Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba on top form again. The pair were both excellent in the win against Everton and Martial in particular has been terrorising defences of late:

The French duo link up very well together and, if they can trouble the Bournemouth back line early, United should be able to take the initiative in a very crucial match for both sides.