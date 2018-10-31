Red Sox Spent $300K on Alcohol at Boston Nightclub After Winning World Series

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox reportedly went through $300,000 in alcohol Tuesday night at the Icon Nightclub in Boston to celebrate their 2018 World Series triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported outfielders J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts headlined the party, which racked up a tab equal to Sunday night's victory bash in L.A.

The Red Sox enjoyed rare Luc Belaire Luxe wine and over 40 cases of champagne during Tuesday's festivities, per TMZ.

Those in attendance were right back in the spotlight Wednesday morning as the team held its championship parade in Boston.

Although $600,000 of alcohol between two events might sound like a lot, TMZ Sports noted in June the NBA's Golden State Warriors had $500,000 of booze for their championship parade alone, and that's for a roster of 15 players, compared to the 25 on an MLB roster.

Of course, the Dubs are back-to-back champs with three titles in the last four years. Perhaps the Red Sox are just beginning a slow ascent in hopes of building their own dynasty.

That's possible with a star-studded core led by Martinez, Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts, Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello.