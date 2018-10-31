Red Sox Parade 2018: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox celebrated their 2018 World Series triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers with a championship parade Wednesday that started at Fenway Park, as fans lined the streets of Boston to kick off Halloween in the most festive way possible.

Boston, which also posted MLB's best record during spring training (22-9) and the regular season (108-54) as part of a dominant campaign, defeated American League East rival New York Yankees and Houston Astros in the AL portion of the playoffs before finishing their run by knocking off the National League champs in five games.

First-year manager Alex Cora kicked off the parade with comments he knew would fire up the crowd—taking a direct shot at the Yankees:

Steve Pearce, acquired in a June trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, was also a fan favorite after being named World Series MVP thanks to his three home runs in the Fall Classic:

Boston is no stranger to these parades that feature duck boats, of course. This marks the Red Sox's fourth championship since 2004 to go along with five New England Patriots' Super Bowl wins since 2002 along with titles by the Boston Celtics in 2008 and Boston Bruins in 2011.

Some fans were born at the perfect time to experience them all while still having a lifetime of sports fandom on the horizon to likely attend more celebrations:

As if the Red Sox needed any more reason to celebrate, starting pitcher David Price announced he wouldn't opt out of his contract and will remain with the organization for the final four seasons of the seven-year deal:

Here's a look at some more sights and sounds from the parade:

Looking ahead, the Red Sox are in position to remain in championship contention for the foreseeable future. A hitting core led by Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts, combined with a rotation of aces featuring Price, Chris Sale and Rick Porcello, is tough to match.

OddsShark listed the Sox as the early co-favorites with the Astros to win the 2019 World Series; both are +700, meaning a $100 bet would net a profit of $700. They are followed by the Yankees (+800), Dodgers (+800) and Chicago Cubs (+900).