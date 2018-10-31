DeMar DeRozan Was 'Extremely Hurt' After Being Traded to Spurs by Raptors

Darren Abate/Associated Press

DeMar DeRozan revealed Wednesday that he initially struggled to come to grips with his offseason trade from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs.

In an interview with ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright, DeRozan discussed how he felt after catching wind of the deal:

"I definitely was extremely hurt. I'd be lying if I told you I wasn't. I always made it clear that Toronto was where I wanted to retire. You never heard a player say that. No star player. Nobody. My whole objective being there was fighting against the stigma that guys didn't want to play there. As it happened to me, when I gave everything I could on the court and off the court, it definitely hurt. It definitely hurt. To feel like, 'Damn, I wasn't nothing? I wasn't this? All right, cool. Now, I'm going to show you.'"

DeRozan was sent to San Antonio along with big man Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

