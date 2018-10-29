Red Sox RP Heath Hembree on White House Visit: 'I F--k With' Donald Trump

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Heath Hembree #37 of the Boston Red Sox delivers the pitch during the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox won't have any trouble convincing Heath Hembree to visit the White House.

"Hell, yeah! I f--k with Trump!" the relief pitcher told a TMZ photographer when asked if he'd visit the president.

Hembree refused to answer any other questions from TMZ but said his favorite thing about Donald Trump is "everything."

A number of athletes have refused to visit Trump's White House after winning major team championships because of policies and comments he's made since taking office. Several NBA champions have had a particularly contentious relationship with Trump, as stars Stephen Curry and LeBron James both publicly clashed with the Republican.

The White House canceled the Philadelphia Eagles' scheduled visit earlier this year because players were pulling out of the event.

The Houston Astros visited Trump earlier this year.

