Dodgers' Manny Machado: 'That Was Very, Very, Very, Very Poor Baserunning by Me'

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado owned up to his baserunning blunder in the sixth inning of Friday's Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.

Following L.A.'s 3-2 win in 18 innings over the Boston Red Sox, Machado admitted his mistake after he had to settle for a single while posing on a ball that hit off Dodger Stadium's left-center field wall.

"That was very, very, very, very poor baserunning by me," Machado said, per Ken Davidoff of the New York Post. "I probably wasn't going to be on second base, but very embarrassing."

Per MLB director of research and development Daren Willman, Machado went from home to first in 7.17 seconds.

"At first I thought it wasn't going," Machado said of the ball he hit on the play. "Then I saw it take off up, and I kind of thought it was going to go out."

Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan noted Machado ran out a bunt single in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers in 3.96 seconds.

Machado's play this postseason has drawn widespread criticism. Brewers star Christian Yelich called him a "dirty player" after Game 4 of the NLCS when he appeared to drag his left leg across the first base bag into Jesus Aguilar's calf.

One "longtime baseball person" told Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman that Machado is "basically following [Alex Rodriguez's] lead" when the former AL All-Star slapped the ball out of Red Sox pitcher Bronson Arroyo's glove in the 2004 ALCS.

Heyman noted one MLB executive doesn't believe Machado's actions will hurt him as he heads into free agency this offseason.

Machado, who is 3-for-14 with no extra-base hits in the World Series, will have an opportunity to redeem himself in Game 4 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.