NBA Rumors: Pelicans Launching G League Affiliate Located in Birmingham, AL

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 22: The New Orleans Pelicans logo sits center court during the first half of a NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center on November 22, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly set to launch a G League affiliate located in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pels' G League team will begin play in Erie, Pennsylvania, next season until renovations are complete on an arena in Birmingham. 

The Pelicans' entry into the league will leave the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers as the only NBA teams without G League affiliates.

    

