NBA Rumors: Pelicans Launching G League Affiliate Located in Birmingham, AL

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly set to launch a G League affiliate located in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pels' G League team will begin play in Erie, Pennsylvania, next season until renovations are complete on an arena in Birmingham.

The Pelicans' entry into the league will leave the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers as the only NBA teams without G League affiliates.

