Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, More for Tuesday Games

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford after a five-year absence on Tuesday, when Juventus travel to Manchester United in what promises to be the highlight for this round of UEFA Champions League fixtures.

Matchday 3 of the group stage will see the Red Devils look to slow Juve's so-far perfect charge through Group H, while Ronaldo will seek to again remind his old employers what they're missing out on. The Portuguese will return from suspension after he was shown red on his European debut for the Italians.

Red Devils rivals Manchester City will also be in action on Tuesday as they face a tough task in Ukraine against Shakhtar Donetsk, while reigning champions Real are at home to minnows Viktoria Plzen.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich travel to AEK Athens in Group E, while Ajax will look to keep their spot atop that pool with a home win over Benfica.

Read on for a look towards Tuesday's fixtures, complete with latest odds, predictions, live-stream information and a preview of the biggest matches on the slate.

Tuesday's Schedule, Predictions

Young Boys 1-2 Valencia, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK), TNT USA (U.S.), Univision (U.S.)

AEK Athens 2-4 Bayern Munich, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK), TNT USA (U.S.), Univision (U.S.)

Manchester United 2-2 Juventus, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT USA (U.S.), Univision (U.S.)

Ajax 2-1 Benfica, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Real Madrid 3-0 Viktoria Plzen, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK), Univision (U.S.)

AS Roma 1-0 CSKA Moscow, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-3 Manchester City, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK), Univision (U.S.) Galavision (U.S.)

Hoffenheim 2-2 Lyon, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK), Univision(U.S.)

Match Odds

Young Boys (10-3), Draw (12-5), Valencia (10-11)

AEK Athens (19-2), Draw (4-1), Bayern Munich (3-10)

Manchester United (2-1), Draw (9-4), Juventus (5-4)

Ajax (7-5), Draw (9-4), Benfica (2-1)

Real Madrid (1-10), Draw (10-1), Viktoria Plzen (22-1)

AS Roma (4-9), Draw (7-2), CSKA Moscow (11-2)

Shakhtar Donetsk (4-1), Draw (7-2) Manchester City (8-15)

Hoffenheim (6-4), Draw (5-2), Lyon (7-4)

Ronaldo's Old Trafford Return Promises Fireworks

Ronaldo hasn't played at the Theatre of Dreams since he featured and scored in Real's 2-1 win at Old Trafford in the 2012-13 Champions League round of 16, which also happened to be Sir Alex Ferguson's last season as manager.

Another of Ronaldo's former bosses, Jose Mourinho, now sits in charge of the Red Devils, and much has changed for both parties since then. Ronaldo has won four Ballon d'Or awards—including 2013—four Champions League medals, three FIFA Club World Cups and the 2016 European Championship.

United's only accolades in that same time have been an FA Cup, a League Cup and the UEFA Europa League triumph of 2017, which in a way epitomises the quite opposite directions they and Ronaldo have gone in of late.

But it's now the Bianconeri for whom Ronaldo is pulling in the goals. His success in Turin has been almost instant, and he's racked up five goals and four assists in his last six Serie A games, while United have desperately sought someone with the same influence, per journalist Mootaz Chehade:

United could have come into this clash with what would have been a major victory over Mourinho's old club, Chelsea, on Saturday, but a late Ross Barkely winner salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Anthony Martial was United's two-goal hero who will undoubtedly have his chance to outshine Ronaldo on Tuesday. Meanwhile, there was a commotion near the full-time whistle on Saturday that left Mourinhp upset, via Sky Sports:

Juventus dropped points, too, except they'll have been even more disappointed to draw 1-1 at home to Genoa on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo was the scorer for Massimiliano Allegri's men and kept up his fine stretch of form with a tap-in and man-of-the-match display, per WhoScored.com:

It's hardly surprising Scudetto-holders Juventus are favourites for the trip. After all, it was barely a fortnight ago that another black-and-white side, Newcastle United, led 2-0 at Old Trafford before falling victim to a three-goal comeback.

Allegri's side will hope they're capable of finishing the job with a much more capable squad housing Ronaldo, who scored on his last visit to Old Trafford and will hope to maintain that record in Tuesday's trip.