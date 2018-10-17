Kevin Durant Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Clippers to Target Warriors Star in 2019

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are expected to "take a run" at Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant in the offseason, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Wednesday.

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million deal to stay in Golden State this past summer, but he can opt out of the contract after the 2018-19 season.

The Knicks, Clippers and Lakers aren't surprising suitors for the nine-time All-Star.

They have $51.6 million, $48.6 million and $41.7 million, respectively, available in practical 2019 salary-cap space, according to Spotrac. Those three could offer a max-level contract to Durant. Playing in New York or Los Angeles could provide him opportunities to build his brand away from the court as well.

Through his first two years with the Warriors, Durant won a pair of NBA championships and Finals MVPs. He could add a third of each this season.

In terms of team success, Durant can't find anywhere better than Golden State. By playing elsewhere, though, he'd have a chance to be the unquestioned star.

Speaking on FS1's Undisputed earlier this month, Haynes speculated Durant might relish the chance to make the Knicks a title contender, which would be similar to the challenge LeBron James took with the Los Angeles Lakers:

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II thinks Durant could leave.

"OK, this is close to being a reported part. I've talked to people in the franchise about this," Thompson wrote. "Not for this piece but just through various conversations. Some I've sought out, some have sought out me. All of them have the same kind of undercurrent: We hope he stays but wouldn't be surprised if he leaves."

Thompson added, "Nobody knows what Durant is going to do."

A lot can change before July. Nobody could've predicted Durant would sign with the Warriors when the ball tipped for the 2015-16 season—his last with the Oklahoma City Thunder. There will be a lot of twists and turns before the start of free agency.