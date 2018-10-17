T-Wolves Owner Glen Taylor 'Has Faith' in Tom Thibodeau, Won't Be Fired

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said he has "faith" in Tom Thibodeau, the team's head coach and president of basketball operations, heading into the 2018-19 NBA season.

On Wednesday, Sid Hartman of the Star Tribune provided comments from Taylor, who noted he's "OK" with how Thibodeau has handled the Jimmy Butler saga and doesn't have any plans to fire him.

"No, no, the only thing now is that we are starting to play games and I am asking him to concentrate on coaching," Taylor said. "GM Scott Layden will help to see if any [Butler] trades are available."

Thibodeau was hired in April 2016. After the Wolves went 31-51 during his first year in charge, they posted a 47-35 record last season to earn their first playoff berth since the 2003-04 campaign. They were eliminated by the Houston Rockets in the opening round of the postseason.

The Butler situation has caused a disagreement between the head coach and ownership, though.

Last month, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Taylor "mandated" Thibodeau and Layden try to find a trade for the disgruntled shooting guard, with the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers among the interested teams.

That was before the now infamous practice session last week where Butler engaged in verbal warfare with Layden as well as teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Yet the 29-year-old Houston native remains on the roster ahead of Wednesday night's season-opening clash with the San Antonio Spurs.

Taylor told Hartman he expects Butler to remain an active member of the team while the front office continues to seek trade options.

"The latest is he is going to be going to practice every day, which he has been, and plans to play in games," he said. "He will be a regular team player. What I said to him in the meantime is our GM, Scott Layden, will be talking to other teams to see if there is a trade that works."

Taylor added he believes Thibodeau is a "good coach" and, while he understands the "close relationship" with Butler dating back to their days together with the Chicago Bulls, he said the franchise must keep "looking at a trade" given the guard's desire to leave.