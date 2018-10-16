Giants Sign Bennie Fowler to Contract, Place Injured Cody Latimer on IR

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they signed wide receiver Bennie Fowler after placing wideout Cody Latimer on injured reserve.

Latimer suffered a hamstring injury in last week's 34-13 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fowler and Latimer were teammates with the Denver Broncos for four seasons, which included a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

During his four campaigns in Denver, Fowler registered 56 receptions for 698 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season was the most productive of his career, as he reeled in 29 passes for 350 yards and three scores, all of which were personal bests.

He is perhaps best known for being on the receiving end of a game-clinching two-point conversion from Peyton Manning—the brother of Giants quarterback Eli Manning—in Denver's Super Bowl 50 victory.

The 27-year-old Michigan State product has bounced around since the end of the 2017 campaign. The Chicago Bears signed him in April before cutting him Sept. 1.

The New England Patriots signed him shortly thereafter, but he was released after just four days and did not appear in a game.

Fowler will look to add some depth behind starting wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard.

Latimer recorded six catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns as the No. 3 wideout, and Fowler will vie with the likes of Russell Shepard and Jawill Davis to assume that role.

Fowler and the 1-5 Giants are set for a tough Week 7 road clash with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.