The 1 Reason to Tune into Every NBA Team's Games This Season

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Don't be fooled by those who tell you the NBA isn't worth watching until the playoffs, or even by the league's national broadcast schedule itself.

There's at least one good reason to watch all 30 teams this season. No, seriously.

Some are more obvious than others. You probably don't need to be convinced to see a full-fledged contender or an all-galaxy superstar in action. But you might need some prodding to tune in when lottery-bound rebuilders take the hardwood.

That's where we come in. After careful examination of everything from offseason activity, past and projected production and any notable narratives beyond the roster, we've pinpointed the biggest reason for you to get all 30 clubs onto your screens in 2018-19.