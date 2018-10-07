Chiefs Showing Their Dominance Is Bigger Than Patrick Mahomes' Heroics

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Jalen Ramsey, the chatty Godsend who has dominated the past few NFL seasons on the field with his play and off the field with his mouth, spent part of this past week mocking the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill.

He's a return guy, Ramsey told reporters. I'm a Pro Bowl corner. Remember? Got it? Now stop asking me stupid questions about Tyreek Hill.

Flash forward to Sunday. Hill lined up wide, and Ramsey lined up with him. It was the matchup of the day.

So you know what happened?

Hill ran right by Ramsey.

Right by him.

Hill is 5'10", weighs 185 pounds and ran a 4.25 at his pro day before the 2016 draft. Ramsey is 6'1", 208 pounds and, while he was a track star at Florida State, timed at 4.41 in the 40 at the combine ahead of the same draft.

Point being: Almost no one can run with Hill. Deion Sanders would have a hard time doing it. Ramsey didn't stand a chance.

And that's just what you can see on that play during the Chiefs' 30-14 win over Jacksonville on Sunday.

But you can also see something more. A microcosm of what the Chiefs are this season. Why like matching Hill in a footrace, matching the Chiefs this season is going to be such a superhuman feat.

Early in the season, it was quarterback Patrick Mahomes destroying the league, doing things most other quarterbacks in the NFL just aren't capable of. Now he's cooled off the past few weeks and didn't have a touchdown pass against the Jaguars (the first time this year that's happened), but still the Chiefs shredded the best defense in football for more than 400 yards of offense, winning handily in the most-hyped matchup of the weekend.

And like the alien from Predator, they showed they can obliterate you in a number of ways.

If it's not Mahomes, it's Hill. If it's not Hill, it's tight end Travis Kelce. If it's not Kelce, it's the sterling playcalling of Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

The surprise of this game was Kansas City's defense. The Chiefs picked off Blake Bortles four times and sacked him five. They embarrassed him, though admittedly, that's not hard to do, since at times Bortles plays like he studies tape of Jay Cutler.

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

That defense came into the game ranked 25th in the NFL in points allowed (28.8 per game) and dead last in yards allowed (451.8). When it, of all things, is heating up, it's fair to ask a question:

Who in the hell is going to beat the Chiefs this season?

Yes, they will lose a game, and yes, they can be beat, but who will do it?

We are watching this Chiefs team morph into something special. You chop off one tentacle, and another grows in its place. And strangles you.

What should scare the rest of the league is that what was expected—the NFL adapting to Mahomes—has happened. He is still a scary player to face, but you could see Sunday that the Jaguars' athleticism was able to bottle him up. Not stop him, but slow him.

And still the Chiefs blew out the Jaguars. Put up 30 on them.

So if a human day from Mahomes and going against the Jaguars defense won't slow them down, what will? I don't know. What I do know is the 5-0 Chiefs may stay unbeaten for longer than many people think.

Or if they lose, it will be a rare occurrence (like a good Bortles pass).

The Chiefs play a revitalized Patriots team next week, and if you had a pick a spot for them to lose, it's that one. Playing Blake Cutler is one thing. Going from that to playing Tom Brady is like going from beginners' acting class to co-starring with Denzel Washington.

Brady could throw for 500 yards. But so could Mahomes against New England's spaghetti-strainer defense.

And then look at Kansas City's schedule after that.

They play the Bengals, Broncos, Browns and Cardinals.

Then they play the Rams, in what should be one of the best games of the season. They could lose there, but would it shock you if they won?

Then come games against the Raiders, Ravens, Chargers, Seahawks and Raiders again.

Could the Chiefs lose any of those games? Sure. Will they? Not the way they're playing now, they won't.

The way they're playing now, they just have so many ways to win games. Decode Mahomes, the defense steps up. Think you can challenge Hill, and see what happens.

"It was a fun matchup, man," Hill said Sunday, according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. "It was a battle, man. Each play. I had a great time, you know. I learned a lot, you know what I’m saying? I had fun."

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Hill added: "I love a challenge. No matter who it is, I always step up to the plate. I'm gonna win some. He's gonna win some."

Ramsey didn't back down, of course, saying "I won the majority of my matchups today," Ramsey said, according to NFL Network. "I'll put it that way."

That may even be true. But the Chiefs won the day.

And showed that they are going to win a lot of days.

Mike Freeman covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @mikefreemanNFL.