Woj: Kings Necessary in Facilitating Jimmy Butler Trade from Timberwolves

David Sherman/Getty Images

As the Minnesota Timberwolves explore Jimmy Butler's trade market, it is reportedly likely the Sacramento Kings will be involved in any deal for the All-Star shooting guard.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings' league-high $11 million in salary-cap space makes them prime candidates for a salary dump, which could net Sacramento a future draft pick.

Sacramento's expiring contracts for the likes of Zach Randolph ($11.6 million) and Iman Shumpert ($11 million) make it an attractive trade partner for Minnesota.

Butler by himself could net a solid return, but Wojnarowski notes the Timberwolves are looking to dump Gorgui Dieng and the $48 million remaining on his contract.

The Kings dealt their 2019 first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers along with Nik Stauskas in a salary dump to clear room ahead of 2015 free agency. Now, the franchise may be looking to recuperate one in a multi-team trade.

According to Wojnarowski, Butler prefers to land with either the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks or the Brooklyn Nets.

There is no timetable for a potential deal. After all, it was just last Tuesday that Stadium's Shams Charania reported he had requested a trade out of Minnesota.

Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau appears to be reluctant to trade the player he drafted while with Chicago Bulls, with Wojnarowski reporting Thibodeau has recently implored Butler to reconsider his request. The four-time All-Star has not changed his stance, though.

Butler is in the final year of his contract and is owed $18.7 million in 2018-19, per Spotrac.