Intruder Jumps Fence of Yasiel Puig's Home 2 Days After 4th Home Burglary

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

An intruder reportedly jumped a fence at the home of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig two days after it was burglarized for the fourth time.

According to TMZ Sports, the intruder trespassed on Puig's property Thursday at approximately 10:45 p.m and rang the front doorbell.

"The guy asked if a girl was there—he gave the name, but it wasn't the person inside," TMZ reported. "There was obviously cause for alarm, so the person inside told the intruder he was calling the cops. That was enough for the intruder to flee the scene."

TMZ first reported Puig's home in the San Fernando Valley had been broken into for a fourth time on Tuesday evening.

Citing the Los Angeles Police Department, TMZ reported the three men who broke in did approximately $10,000 worth of damage to Puig's home after they "ransacked" it.

The intruders also allegedly attempted to steal Puig's safe but left it in the home after dragging it downstairs from the second floor.

Puig previously had $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen in March 2017. His house was robbed again when the Dodgers were in the World Series against the Houston Astros, but the damage was reportedly minor.

His house was targeted a third time in August, but TMZ reported Puig "yelled at them" through his mobile surveillance system and forced "a hasty retreat."